Top travel agents across India visit Kashmir to revive tourism post Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: As tourism in the Valley has been badly hit by the Pahalgam terror attack, leading travel agents from across the country are visiting Kashmir to help revive tourism in the region.
At least 70 members of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), India's premier and largest travel trade association with over 2500 members, are on a three-day visit to Kashmir as part of the initiative 'Rally for the Valley' from June 10-12.
TAAI members have held interactions with local tourism stakeholders, including travel agents, hoteliers, houseboat owners, entrepreneurs and government officials on how to revive tourism in Kashmir again.
The TAAI’s held an event in a Srinagar hotel yesterday which was attended by local tourism stakeholders and also Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Omar said the government is working to improve the experience of tourists coming to J&K, maintaining that tourists who come to Kashmir should want to return.
"Tourists have a journey or an experience. They go home and tell others about it. I think there are lessons we’ve all learned over the past few months," Omar said and reiterated that J&K government is using this time to improve infrastructure and overall visitor experience.
The CM said, the TAAI delegation’s visit under such circumstances is a true reminder of the association's commitment to J&K and their relationship with the region.
"The leading travel agents of the country are presently in Kashmir. They have visited Lal Chowk, Dal Lake and other places in Srinagar and did not find any security concerns. They are satisfied with the overall security situation and feel that the situation is normal for the return of tourists to Kashmir," said Zahoor Ahmed Qari, ex-TAAI Kashmir chapter president.
He said the visit by TAAI members will be very helpful in the revival of tourism in Kashmir.
The travel agents will be visiting the health resort of Pahalgam today to send the loud message that "all is well and there is no need to worry."
The attack badly hit Kashmir tourism with tourists leaving the place and there were also mass cancellations. It has severely hit the occupancy in hotels in Kashmir.
The members of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) will also be visiting Kashmir from June 13-16 to instill confidence among the tourists to return to the Valley.
"A delegation of 61 members of TAFI from all across the country will be spending two nights in Srinagar and one night in Pahalgam," Shameem Shah, TAFI J&K chapter president, told TNIE.
The delegation comprises heads of chapters, office bearers and managing committee members. The TAFI will be holding their National Joint Council (NJC) meeting in Srinagar on June 14.
“Normally, TAFI holds the NJC in Mumbai or Delhi, but this time they are holding it in Srinagar to send the message that Kashmir is as safe as any other part of the world. The TAFI delegates will promote Kashmir in the entire country,” Shameem said.
The TAFI delegates will also visit Pahalgam and meet with the local tourism stakeholders including pony walas, hoteliers, dhaba walas, cab drivers there and seek their views on tourism revival.
The National president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Ravi Gosain, along with 22 members from different parts of the country, will be visiting Kashmir from June 14-17 to start a tourism promotion campaign, "Rubaroo with Jammu and Kashmir."
More tour operators and business groups are likely to visit Kashmir in the coming days to send the message that Kashmir is safe for travel.
“Both TAAI and TAFI are the leading travel and trade associations of Kashmir. Their visit to Kashmir will send a very positive message outside that Kashmir is safe,” said Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari.
He said the travel agents after taking a first hand assessment of ground situation here will tell their people back home that Kashmir is safe for travel.
“Their words will matter most and it will surely instil confidence among the travellers from their own states and they can plan visits to Kashmir again,” Sajad said.
According to him, the visit of leading travel agents of the country to India will definitely help in revival of Kashmir tourism and putting it back on track.