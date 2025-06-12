Top travel agents across India visit Kashmir to revive tourism post Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: As tourism in the Valley has been badly hit by the Pahalgam terror attack, leading travel agents from across the country are visiting Kashmir to help revive tourism in the region.

At least 70 members of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), India's premier and largest travel trade association with over 2500 members, are on a three-day visit to Kashmir as part of the initiative 'Rally for the Valley' from June 10-12.

TAAI members have held interactions with local tourism stakeholders, including travel agents, hoteliers, houseboat owners, entrepreneurs and government officials on how to revive tourism in Kashmir again.

The TAAI’s held an event in a Srinagar hotel yesterday which was attended by local tourism stakeholders and also Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Omar said the government is working to improve the experience of tourists coming to J&K, maintaining that tourists who come to Kashmir should want to return.

"Tourists have a journey or an experience. They go home and tell others about it. I think there are lessons we’ve all learned over the past few months," Omar said and reiterated that J&K government is using this time to improve infrastructure and overall visitor experience.

The CM said, the TAAI delegation’s visit under such circumstances is a true reminder of the association's commitment to J&K and their relationship with the region.