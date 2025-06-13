Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar presides over closing ceremony of India-Mongolia joint military exercise

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reaffirmed the strength of India–Mongolia bilateral military ties as he attended the culmination of the 17th edition of the India–Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.
He was joined by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement, at the closing ceremony.
The Indian Army contingent, consisting of 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, actively participated in the two-week-long exercise.
The joint training focused on enhancing interoperability between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces, operating as a combined task force in semi-conventional scenarios, covering semi-urban and mountainous terrain, under a United Nations mandate
A key component of Nomadic Elephant involved simulated UN peacekeeping operations to replicate real-world scenarios in which multinational forces must collaborate under diverse and challenging conditions.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Defence Secretary commended the professionalism, dedication, and conduct of the Indian soldiers during the exercise.
He described the exercise as a testament to the enduring bond of friendship, mutual trust, and shared cultural linkages between India and Mongolia. It provided a platform for meaningful military cooperation and demonstrated India’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability.
He added that the Indian Army’s contribution to such joint initiatives not only enhances operational readiness but also reinforces India’s role as a responsible stakeholder in global peacekeeping efforts.
The Defence Secretary will also attend the opening ceremony of the multinational Khaan Quest 2025 in the same location on Saturday.
Khaan Quest 2025 will be conducted from 14 to 28 June 2025 and will include an Indian Army contingent composed mainly of troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with personnel from other Arms and Services, including one woman officer and two women soldiers.
The conduct of Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest marks a significant milestone in India’s expanding defence diplomacy and underscores the strategic importance of its partnership with Mongolia.