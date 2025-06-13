Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar presides over closing ceremony of India-Mongolia joint military exercise

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reaffirmed the strength of India–Mongolia bilateral military ties as he attended the culmination of the 17th edition of the India–Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.

He was joined by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement, at the closing ceremony.

The Indian Army contingent, consisting of 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, actively participated in the two-week-long exercise.

The joint training focused on enhancing interoperability between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces, operating as a combined task force in semi-conventional scenarios, covering semi-urban and mountainous terrain, under a United Nations mandate

A key component of Nomadic Elephant involved simulated UN peacekeeping operations to replicate real-world scenarios in which multinational forces must collaborate under diverse and challenging conditions.