India issues advisory after Israel strikes Iran; over 15 Air India flights diverted

NEW DELHI: India issued urgent travel advisories for its citizens in Iran and Israel on Friday after Israeli strikes on Iran sharply escalated regional tensions, while Air India diverted over 15 international flights following the closure of Iranian airspace.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran advised all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to exercise extreme caution.

"In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's social media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," the embassy posted on X.

Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy in Israel also issued a similar alert for Indian nationals, amid fears of further escalation in the region.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and Home Front Command,” it said.

The dual advisories came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion', which he claims is aimed at weakening Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel strikes had hit key nuclear infrastructure, including the uranium enrichment facility at Natanz. The strikes prompted Iran to close portions of its airspace, disrupting commercial air traffic and forcing Air India to divert or return multiple long-haul flights mid-route.

The Indian government said it is closely monitoring the situation through its missions in the region, while maintaining contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

Air India Flight Disruptions: