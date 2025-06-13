With plane crash, family's excitement for flight attendant Roshni's wedding turns into despair

THANE: Flight attendant Roshni Songhare was about to add a new chapter in her life as she was set to tie the knot with a merchant navy officer next year, and her excited family members had started making preparations for it.

But all that excitement turned into despair after the news of the London-bound Air India flight crashing in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon broke.

Roshni, 26, was one of the crew members on board that flight.

This development plunged the Songhare family living on Rajaji Path in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district into numbing silence.

Roshni had left her home three days ago for duty excited, as always, to serve on international flights - this time from Ahmedabad to London.

But the fatal crash of the aircraft snuffed out her dreams and left her family members - 50-year-old father Rajendra, mother Shobha and younger brother Vignesh completely shattered.

"She was the heartbeat of this home. We were getting her engaged in November and married in March," a close relative told reporters in a trembling voice.

"Time played cruelly with her," he said.