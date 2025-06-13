Elderly Maharashtra couple, first air hostess from Nava village among victims in devastating Air India crash

MUMBAI: An elderly couple from Solapur district in Maharashtra and a young air hostess who was the pride of her village were among those who died in the tragic Air India flight crash in Gujarat.

The London-bound flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, killing several passengers and crew.

Mahadev Tukaram Pawar (68) and his wife Asha Mahadev Pawar (60), residents of Hatid village in Sangola tehsil of Solapur district, were on their way to London to meet their son.

The ill-fated aircraft crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, ending their journey in tragedy. Mahadev Pawar was assigned seat number 185, and Asha Pawar was in seat 186.

A senior official from the Solapur district administration said the Pawars had been living in Ahmedabad for several years. Mahadev Pawar previously worked in a textile mill in Nadiad, Gujarat, while their son works as a driver.