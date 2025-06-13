'We are all devastated,' says PM Modi as he visits Air India crash site, meets injured at hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the the Air India AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, in which 265 people lost their lives, and met the injured victims at the civil hospital here.

Modi posted his message of grief and condolence on X as he visited the crash site and met the injured being treated.

He said, "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families."

"We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come," he added.

The prime minister spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into a complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi briefed Modi about how the plane crashed into the college hostel and mess.