Air India crash: Govt forms high-level committee to formulate SOPs to avert disasters

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday announced the constitution of a high level, multi-disciplinary committee headed by the Union Home Secretary to ensure disasters like the Air India crash on June 12 do not happen in the future.

The team will formulate SOPs for preventing such mishaps as well as the manner of handling them in the events of their occurrence. MoCA has given them a three-month deadline to complete the task.

The order issued by the Ministry in the wee hours said the Committee will include representatives who are at the rank of Joint Secretary level in the State and Central governments. "The Committee will not be a substitute to other inquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in future," it said.

AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) crashed as soon as it took off, killing nearly 260 flyers.