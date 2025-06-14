Nation

NEET UG 2025 final answer keys released by NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday morning released the final answer keys for the NEET UG 2025 examination, held on May 4. Over 20.87 lakh students appeared for the exam, which determines admission into undergraduate medical and allied courses.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 3, and candidates were invited to submit challenges to any disputed answers. The answer key challenge window remained open until June 5.

This year, 20.87 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted at 4,750 centres across India and 14 centres abroad. The question paper comprised 180 questions, evenly distributed across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

