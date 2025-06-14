SC junks plea challenging NTA practice on conduct of NEET-UG

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking the publication of the final answer key of NEET-UG 2025 before results are declared.

A vacation bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan asked petitioner Najiya Nasre as to why the high court wasn’t approached in this case.

Replying to the query, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for Nasre, said the issue raised in the petition has “all-India ramifications”.

“Many students are involved and would adversely be impacted by this,” he argued. The top court told the petitioner that she should approach the concerned high court for relief.

The petitioner had moved the top court challenging the practice followed by the National Testing Agency in which the final answer keys of the exam are published after the final result is announced. Opposing this, the NTA said it was only for the betterment of students that the final answer keys are published after final results are declared.

The petitioner said this leads to revaluation of ranks, leading to “serious consequences” and in violation of Article 14.

Also in top court

Plea over Ambanis’ security rejected

The Court on Friday pulled up a litigant for filling repeated pleas and binned his petition seeking revocation of the ‘Z’ plus security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, saying arm-twisting of the court’s process cannot be allowed. A top court also clarified that it has authority over who is provided which security cover.