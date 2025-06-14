UP Police busts racket smuggling liquor into Bihar in milk tanker

Mau (UP): Two people were arrested for using a milk tanker with a concealed compartment to illegally transport alcohol from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, a dry state, police said.

Mau police intercepted the consignment, worth more than Rs 10 lakh, on Friday near the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway during a special checking drive, they said.

Inside what appeared to be an ordinary milk tanker, police found 173 cartons of country-made liquor and eight cartons of whisky pouches, officials said.

Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh is located close to Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.

Speaking at a press conference, SP Elamaran G said, "This is a major breakthrough for the Mau police.

The liquor was hidden inside a modified compartment in a milk tanker.