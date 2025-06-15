Ahmedabad plane crash: Identities of 31 victims ascertained through DNA tests

AHMEDABAD: Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains so far, an official said on Sunday.

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College here said.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.