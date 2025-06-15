Gujarat bids farewell to former CM Vijay Rupani; Rajkot shuts down in mourning

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had been confirmed dead in the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171 on Sunday morning, after DNA matching with remains recovered from the wreckage near Ahmedabad airport.
“DNA cross-verification of former CM Vijay Rupani has been completed,” Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, addressing the media at the Civil Hospital mortuary.
“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel immediately met the Rupani family at their Gandhinagar residence and assured full state assistance for transporting the mortal remains and organising the last rites as per the family's wishes.”
The London-bound AI171 crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.
Rupani’s son had rushed to Ahmedabad on Saturday to provide a DNA sample at BJ Medical College, expediting the identification process.
Rupani’s hometown Rajkot came to a standstill on Saturday, observing a half-day shutdown in tribute to the late leader. The outpouring of grief reflected not just local sentiment but the void left behind in Gujarat’s political fabric.
Born in 1956 in Rangoon (now Yangon), Rupani migrated to Rajkot with his family during political unrest in Myanmar. The son of a grain trader, he went on to script one of Gujarat’s most enduring political journeys.
From a student activist with ABVP to a loyal BJP foot soldier, his career was deeply rooted in ideology and discipline.
Rupani’s political graph rose steadily—from corporator in Rajkot in 1987 to mayor in the late '90s, Rajya Sabha MP (2006–2012), and twice elected MLA from Rajkot West. He served briefly as Gujarat BJP president in 2016 before being sworn in as the state’s 16th Chief Minister, succeeding Anandiben Patel.
During his term from 2016 to 2021, Rupani was known for his quiet efficiency and behind-the-scenes consensus-building. His leadership was key in stabilising the BJP amid the Patidar agitation and in retaining the party’s grip over Saurashtra, a politically volatile region.
An RSS loyalist, Rupani was also imprisoned during the Emergency and maintained unwavering commitment to the BJP since its formation in 1980. His proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CM Keshubhai Patel often placed him at the intersection of legacy and leadership within the party.
Outside politics, Rupani was involved in social initiatives and managed a family business. A trained stockbroker, he was known for his calm demeanour and administrative acumen. BJP leaders often praised his ability to keep party workers motivated while ensuring seamless governance.
Rupani’s death marks the end of an era—his political journey closely intertwined with Gujarat’s rise as a BJP stronghold. He is survived by his wife Anjali Rupani, also an active BJP member, and their two children. As Gujarat mourns, the state prepares to bid farewell to one of its most steadfast sons.