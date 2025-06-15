Gujarat bids farewell to former CM Vijay Rupani; Rajkot shuts down in mourning

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had been confirmed dead in the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171 on Sunday morning, after DNA matching with remains recovered from the wreckage near Ahmedabad airport.

“DNA cross-verification of former CM Vijay Rupani has been completed,” Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, addressing the media at the Civil Hospital mortuary.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel immediately met the Rupani family at their Gandhinagar residence and assured full state assistance for transporting the mortal remains and organising the last rites as per the family's wishes.”

The London-bound AI171 crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

Rupani’s son had rushed to Ahmedabad on Saturday to provide a DNA sample at BJ Medical College, expediting the identification process.