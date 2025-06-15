Ahmedabad plane crash: Identities of 47 victims, including former CM Rupani, ascertained through DNA tests

AHMEDABAD: Three days after the deadly crash of an Air India flight outside Ahmedabad international airport left more than 270 people dead, authorities have so far identified 47 victims, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani, through DNA testing, and handed over the bodies of 24.

Giving an official update, State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey said 22 death certificates had been issued and bodies handed over to the respective families. To support grieving families, 22 special teams have been deployed to help them process insurance claims and avoid financial hardship.

He added that contact has been established with families of all 230 passengers, and relatives of the remaining three foreign nationals are expected to arrive within the next 36 hours.

Confirming the progress on identifications, Civil Hospital Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel said, “DNA matches have been confirmed for 47 deceased so far, and families have been contacted. Of these, 24 bodies have been handed over — including one from Udaipur, five from Vadodara, one from Kheda, eight from Ahmedabad, four from Mahesana, one from Botad, one from Jodhpur, one from Aravalli, and two from Anand.”

To assist the bereaved families of the victims, the state government has deployed dedicated support teams for each deceased individual. These three-member teams—comprising a senior administrative officer, a police officer, and a trained professional counsellor—are working closely with families, providing emotional, logistical, and procedural support.