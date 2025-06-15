Amritpal Singh Mehron wanted for murder, threats to women influencers; Punjab Police issues lookout notice

CHANDIGARH: Self-styled Sikh radical Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime accused in the murder of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi allegedly for posting 'obscene' content has also issued threats to other social media influencers, including Simarpreet Kaur alias 'Preet Jatti' and Deepika Luthra.

Punjab Police have now issued a lookout circular against Mehron, who has now fled to the UAE. The police have also blocked four of his Instagram handles in India, along with the account of the group he heads, ‘Kaum De Rakhe’, for allegedly posting racist content and death threats.

A 30-year-old Nihang and resident of Moga, Mehron has a significant social media following. His blocked accounts amritpalsinghmehron, amritpalsingh_mehron, amritpal.singh.mehron, and kaum.de.rakhe are now inaccessible in India, displaying a message citing legal restrictions.

Sources state several other accounts are under scrutiny for supporting Mehron's objectionable content. Disturbingly, some influencers from Punjab and Haryana have posted videos justifying Kanchan’s murder as a "warning" to so-called "immoral elements."