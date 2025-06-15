Chance to thank partners for support in fight against terrorism: PM Modi on three-nation tour

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for a three-nation tour, highlighting the trip as an opportunity to thank partner countries for their continued support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and to build global consensus on combating terrorism in all its forms.

Ahead of his departure, Modi said the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, would serve as a platform to discuss critical global challenges and the priorities of the Global South. He is attending the summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is the 6th G-7 summit that PM Modi is attending in a row.

“The three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi will first visit Cyprus on June 15–16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.