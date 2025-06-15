Chance to thank partners for support in fight against terrorism: PM Modi on three-nation tour

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for a three-nation tour, highlighting the trip as an opportunity to thank partner countries for their continued support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and to build global consensus on combating terrorism in all its forms.
Ahead of his departure, Modi said the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, would serve as a platform to discuss critical global challenges and the priorities of the Global South. He is attending the summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is the 6th G-7 summit that PM Modi is attending in a row.
“The three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi will first visit Cyprus on June 15–16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.
“Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges,” he noted.
Modi landed at Cyprus around 5.20 pm IST and he was received by country’s President Nikos Christodoulides at the airport.
The G 7 summit will also offer a pathway for resetting the strained India-Canada ties as Modi will have a bilateral with his counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held their first phone conversation on June 6, during which Modi accepted an invitation to attend the outreach session of the G7 Summit. The summit will be hosted by Canada from June 15 to 17 at the resort of Kananaskis.
Following the G7 Summit, Modi will travel to Croatia, where he will meet President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Calling it a landmark visit, he said: “India and Croatia enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”