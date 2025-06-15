Chhattisgarh Congress releases expenditure account after ED attaches Rajiv Bhawan

RAIPUR: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached the Congress Bhawan in Sukma last Friday, the opposition in Chhattisgarh made public on what expenditures were done and how in the construction of the party’s office ‘Rajiv Bhawan’ in the district.

The Congress expressed its annoyance and cited the ED's move as part of the BJP’s political conspiracy as the opposition claimed that the central agency has already been provided with the information demanded on Sukma party office in writing.

“Despite that the ED has maliciously attached the Sukma district office of Congress. The entire expenses on its construction has been borne by the state Congress party, every rupee spent has been accounted for, the payment done through cheques and got audited”, claimed Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress media cell chairman.

The total cost of construction of the district Congress Bhawan is Rs 65.84 lakh, he stated.

The ED has provisionally attached the Congress party office building besides the properties owned by Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and his son Harish in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.