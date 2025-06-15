AHMEDABAD: No official death toll has been declared yet in the AI-171 crash, but a civil hospital doctor on Saturday confirmed receiving 270 bodies.

The Air India flight carried 242 passengers—only one, Vishwas, survived. So far, identities of four doctors and nine civilians have been confirmed, while 272 DNA samples have been collected, indicating 18 remain untraced.

As the government continues to withhold an official death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash, discrepancies have begun to emerge. On Saturday, Dr. Dhaval Gameti of Civil Hospital revealed to the media that 270 bodies had been Recived — a figure that sharply contrasts with the official silence.

This raises serious questions, considering the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carried 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.

Adding to the toll, at least 13 local residents, including four medical students, died when the aircraft came down in a densely populated area of Ahmedabad.