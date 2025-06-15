Hate politics hampering help to migrants facing health crisis: The Lancet

NEW DELHI: A recent article in 'The Lancet' revealed that political narratives relying on 'hate', amplified by the media, are making it tough to protect migration, posing a challenge to help refugees with health issues.

Noting that migration will remain one of the most significant issues of the 21st century, the article said that the safety, health, and well-being of migrants must be upheld.

The report also flagged the alarming rise of forced displacement due to conflict, violence, persecution, human rights violations, and events that seriously disturb public order.

In 2024, there were an estimated 304 million international migrants, it said.

Stressing that the global health community has a key role in advancing these arguments, the report, however, said a large part of the public in many countries is not swayed by these points.

“Many people remain sceptical of, or outrightly hostile towards, immigration,” it said, adding that if the health community cannot find a way to change these hostile narratives, then it must find a way to operate nevertheless.

“Political narratives that rely on hate and division, further fuelled by the media, are resulting in restrictive and securitised approaches to migration. This disconnect is the great challenge to making gains to protect and support refugee and migrant health,” the article titled 'The uncertain future of migrant and refugee health' said.

“Health is indisputably a non-negotiable human right for all. Under refugee law, governments are obligated to provide asylum for people fleeing violence and persecution. Migration demands compassionate, systemic responses, especially from high-income countries,” it added.