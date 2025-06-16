Air India pays moving tribute to Dreamliner crew with heartfelt collage

NEW DELHI: Twelve dedicated Air India crew members, eight of them women, were among the 241 lives lost in the tragic Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash on June 12, leaving behind stories of promise, professionalism, and sacrifice.
Hailing from across India and spanning ages 22 to 44, the cabin crew blended youthful ambition with seasoned expertise.
A poignant tribute shared on the airline’s internal forum and later posted on social media by aviation expert Sanjay Lazar described them as a family “united by wings,” as colleagues, families and the nation mourned the heartbreaking loss.
The diverse female crew, drawn from across the country, represented a blend of youth and experience, ranging in age from 22 to 44 years.
A tribute to all its loved ones, featuring a classy collage, was released on Air India’s internal crew page and later posted by aviation expert Sanjay Lazar on X on Sunday.
An Air India source confirmed that it had been shared widely within their internal groups. Eight of the deceased crew members hailed from Maharashtra.
“In the darkest moments, our global airline family comes together, not by uniform, language, or nationality, but by something far greater: We are, and always will be, United By Wings,” read the tribute on the page.Air India Plane Crash
Three of the deceased were just 22 years old, the youngest among the crew. Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a native of Nhava village in Maharashtra, was “a proud first-generation flight attendant supporting her family.” She had joined Air India two years ago.
Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, from Thoubal in Manipur, joined the airline in April 2023. “She will be remembered for her bright spirit and dedication,” read the lines written in her memory.
Also 22 years old was Irfan Shaikh, one of the two male flight attendants on board. A native of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, he began his career two years ago. He was remembered as “being ambitious and kind.”
Slightly older was new recruit Lamnunthem Singson from Manipur. The 24-year-old was “full of hope and energy,” according to the tribute.
Engaged to be married, 27-year-old Roshni Rajendra Songhare hailed from Dombivli in Maharashtra. She was described as “a rising travel influencer.”
Also aged 27 was Manish Thapa from Patna, known for “her professionalism and charm on international routes.” She had previously worked with IndiGo and Akasa Air.
Thirty-five-year-old Saineeta Chakravarty, from Santacruz West in Mumbai, had recently transitioned to Air India with prior experience and pride. She had worked with Go Air earlier.
A senior crew member with 21 years of experience at Air India, 44-year-old Shraddha Dhavan, a resident of Mulund West in Mumbai, was “held in high esteem and admired by different generations of colleagues,” the tribute noted.
Fitness enthusiast and committed crew leader Aparna Mahadik, 42, from Goregaon East in Mumbai, was known for “her discipline and compassion.”
The only other male flight attendant was 36-year-old Deepak Pathak from Badlapur in Maharashtra. “A veteran of 11 years with Air India who always put safety and service first,” was how he was remembered.
While the names of some cabin crew members are only now coming to light, the cockpit crew became widely known after their names were officially released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The internal post describes 55-year-old Captain Sumeet Sabharwal from Powai in Mumbai as one of the most experienced 787 commanders in the airline. “He will be remembered for his calm leadership and decades of safe flying,” it read. The New Indian Express had previously reported that he had 8,200 hours of flying experience and was a devoted son who planned to retire early to care for his aged, ailing father.
First Officer Clive Kunder, 26, from Mangaluru, was the only South Indian on the team. “He was a young and promising pilot from an aviation family with over 1,100 hours of flying time,” the tribute said. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey brought national attention to the co-pilot through an Instagram post, revealing he was devastated over the loss of his cousin, Kunder.