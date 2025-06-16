Air India pays moving tribute to Dreamliner crew with heartfelt collage

NEW DELHI: Twelve dedicated Air India crew members, eight of them women, were among the 241 lives lost in the tragic Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash on June 12, leaving behind stories of promise, professionalism, and sacrifice.

Hailing from across India and spanning ages 22 to 44, the cabin crew blended youthful ambition with seasoned expertise.

A poignant tribute shared on the airline’s internal forum and later posted on social media by aviation expert Sanjay Lazar described them as a family “united by wings,” as colleagues, families and the nation mourned the heartbreaking loss.

An Air India source confirmed that it had been shared widely within their internal groups. Eight of the deceased crew members hailed from Maharashtra.

“In the darkest moments, our global airline family comes together, not by uniform, language, or nationality, but by something far greater: We are, and always will be, United By Wings,” read the tribute on the page.Air India Plane Crash

Three of the deceased were just 22 years old, the youngest among the crew. Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a native of Nhava village in Maharashtra, was “a proud first-generation flight attendant supporting her family.” She had joined Air India two years ago.

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, from Thoubal in Manipur, joined the airline in April 2023. “She will be remembered for her bright spirit and dedication,” read the lines written in her memory.

Also 22 years old was Irfan Shaikh, one of the two male flight attendants on board. A native of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, he began his career two years ago. He was remembered as “being ambitious and kind.”

Slightly older was new recruit Lamnunthem Singson from Manipur. The 24-year-old was “full of hope and energy,” according to the tribute.