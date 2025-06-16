Gujarat mourns Vijay Rupani: Former Chief Minister laid to rest with state honours

Following the state tribute, his remains were respectfully handed over to his grieving family, including wife Anjali Rupani and son Rushabh Rupani, in the presence of senior dignitaries. Every step of the ceremony reflected the state’s commitment to dignity, duty, and reverence for the leader who once steered its governance.

In an official statement, the state government remembered Vijaybhai Rupani not merely as a political figure, but as a visionary leader renowned for his integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public welfare. His legacy, they affirmed, rests on the pillars of ethical leadership and tireless public service.

At Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital, where his body was initially kept for public homage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was joined by Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, Cooperation Minister Jagadish Vishwakarma, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, as well as senior officials and leaders from across communities and organisations—all united in grief and respect.

As the state prepares for his final journey to Rajkot, where his last rites will be performed, the sorrow remains palpable. Vijaybhai Rupani’s sudden passing has left not only a vacuum in Gujarat’s political landscape but also in the hearts of millions who admired him as a principled and visionary leader.