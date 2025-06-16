India begins relocation of citizens from Iran, mulls evacuation through Armenia

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, India has begun relocating its nationals from high-risk zones in Iran and is actively considering evacuation options, with Armenia emerging as a possible route.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday confirmed that Indian nationals, including students, are being shifted to safer locations within Iran under the supervision of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran," the ministry said in a statement, adding that embassy officials are in constant contact with the Indian community and local leaders.

The government is also exploring evacuation routes, with discussions underway to potentially use Armenia for safe passage.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss logistical and diplomatic coordination, officials said.

The embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to remain indoors, avoid non-essential movement, and closely follow updates issued through official channels. A previous advisory warned citizens to “exercise due caution” and stay in contact with embassy staff.