Middle East on edge: Iran and Israel exchange heavy fire; Trump vetoed Khamenei assasination plot; Haifa struck

The death toll grew Sunday as Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day, with Israel warning that worse is to come.

Israel targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel. Late into the night saw reports of Haifa being hit severly.

The confirmed death toll from Iranian strikes on Israel has risen to 14, Israel’s Government Press Office said Sunday. The country’s main international airport and airspace remained closed for a third day. There was no update to an officiaI Iranian death toll released the day before by Iran’s U.N. ambassador, who said 78 people had been killed and more than 320 wounded.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that President Donald Trump recently blocked an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two U.S. officials reportedly told Reuters on Sunday.

“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership," said one of the officials, described as a senior U.S. administration source.

More details have emerged about this afternoon’s Israeli strikes on Tehran, with CNN reporting that densely populated residential areas of the Iranian capital were among the targets.

According to a CNN report, the strikes hit three major intersections in the city: Tajrish and Quds Square, Shariati Avenue, and Valiasr Square — all bustling commercial zones in northern Tehran. Tajrish is home to a prominent shopping complex, while Valiasr Street is considered one of the city’s main commercial arteries.

CNN also said a strike in Quds Square landed just 50 metres from Shohada Hospital, a major healthcare facility. Verified video footage circulating on social media and geolocated by CNN showed smoke rising near Valiasr Street, as well as an injured individual being stretchered into an emergency vehicle.

Other images showed broken windows and smoke rising near Iran’s Ministry of Justice building.

While the Israeli military has said it was targeting military and nuclear sites in Iran, the report noted that no known such facilities exist in the specific areas hit in this round of strikes.