SC stops Centre, IAF from releasing woman officer denied permanent commission

NEW DELHI: Coming to the aid of an Indian Air Force woman officer denied permanent commission, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the IAF not to release her from service until further hearing on August 6.

A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan, referred to its earlier order dated May 22, in which similar directions were issued to the Centre and the IAF.

The top court passed the order after hearing a plea filed by wing commander Niketa Pandey and said same directions would apply in the case of wing commander Kavita Bhati.

Stressing that without prejudice to the rights of the parties or equity in favour of the officer, the bench of the top court posted the hearing further to August 6 before a regular bench, when a batch of petitions related to the IAF would be taken up for hearing.

The petitioner, Pandey -- who was part of the Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor -- claimed that she was denied permanent commission. "I am unfairly treated and discriminated on the issue of being granted permanent commission," Pandey further alleged.