Scheduled Castes panel issues notice to Lalu over Ambedkar photo row

PATNA: The State Commission for Scheduled Castes in Bihar on Sunday issued a notice to RJD chief Lalu Prasad after a video purportedly showing him with a portrait of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar placed at his feet, went viral on social media.
In the video, Lalu is seen seated on a couch with his feet placed on a sofa nearby as a supporter enters the room, carrying the portrait of Ambedkar, and places it close to the former’s feet before greeting him during former’s birthday celebrations held at the 10 Circular Road residence of former CM Rabri Devi earlier this week.
In the notice to Lalu, the Commission has asked the RJD patriarch to clarify his position on the viral video and also explain why a case should not be registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Senior NDA leaders, including union minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, have accused him of insulting Ambedkar.
Whether NDA will be able to make further inroads into the Dalit vote bank in the upcoming assembly election by hammering the issue is yet to be seen. But the issue has definitely landed RJD in a piquant situation.
In support of his father, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, asserted that the RJD chief holds Ambedkar in high regard.
Talking to the media on Saturday, Tejashwi said, “Lalu Yadav has installed many statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Bihar. We believe in Ambedkar’s ideology. Lalu Yadav works for 10 hours at the age of 78 and meets people. These (BJP) people have nothing to do with Baba Saheb, the Constitution and reservation.” Senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said, “Not respecting Ambedkar’s picture is bound to hurt the people’s sentiments.”