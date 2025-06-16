Scheduled Castes panel issues notice to Lalu over Ambedkar photo row

PATNA: The State Commission for Scheduled Castes in Bihar on Sunday issued a notice to RJD chief Lalu Prasad after a video purportedly showing him with a portrait of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar placed at his feet, went viral on social media.

In the video, Lalu is seen seated on a couch with his feet placed on a sofa nearby as a supporter enters the room, carrying the portrait of Ambedkar, and places it close to the former’s feet before greeting him during former’s birthday celebrations held at the 10 Circular Road residence of former CM Rabri Devi earlier this week.

In the notice to Lalu, the Commission has asked the RJD patriarch to clarify his position on the viral video and also explain why a case should not be registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.