100 Indian students from Iran reach Armenia amid Israel-Iran conflict

CHANDIGARH: At least 100 Indian students from Urmia in Iran have reached Armenia and are waiting to be repatriated to the country.

Indian students in Tehran are being moved out of Iran and Indian residents who have their own transport have been advised to move out of the city. A few Indian nationals have reached Armenia.

The Ministry of External Affairs today stated that Indian students in Tehran had been moved out of the city through arrangements made by the Embassy, as safety concerns mount in Iran.

MEA also advised Indian residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport to move out of the city as tensions rise between Israel and Iran. "some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia," MEA stated.

Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said that amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, India has begun evacuating students from Iran.

"90 students from Kashmir among approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University have safely crossed the border into Armenia. We spoke to them, and they are expected to reach the capital, Yerevan and will arrive at their designated location. Their flight from Armenia to Delhi is scheduled for tomorrow,’’ he said.