LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Tel Aviv's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues ominous warning

Israel and Iran, traded airstrikes on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive and unprovoked attack on Tehran last week, killing its highest military officials and senior nuclear scientists in addition to 60 civilians, including 20 children.

Israel's attacks on Iran so far killed at least 224 people including 70 women and children. Iran's retaliatory missile attacks struck central and northern Israel killing at least 24 Israelis, including a 10-year-old child.

G7 leaders on Monday called for "de-escalation" in the Middle East starting with the Israel-Iran conflict, as US President Donald Trump hastily left the group's summit.

Trump, who was making his return to the international diplomatic calendar, departed the gathering in the Canadian Rockies a day early as ally Israel pounded Iran.

After a day of statements backing diplomacy, Trump ominously took to social media to sound a warning to people in the Iranian capital, whose population is nearly 10 million.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Having earlier hesitated at backing a joint statement on the crisis, Trump relented during a dinner at a forested lodge under the snow-capped mountains in Kananaskis.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," said the joint statement released by Canada.

The statement said Israel "has a right to defend itself" and stressed "the importance of the protection of civilians," as the growing attacks kill civilians on both sides.

The leaders of the club of industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- stated their conviction that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon."