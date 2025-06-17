Ahmedabad-London, Delhi-Paris Air India flights cancelled

MUMBAI: Air India has cancelled its Delhi-Paris flight today after some problems were identified during pre-flight checks, according to the airline.

This is the second cancellation of an Air India flight today as earlier, airport officials confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London was cancelled due to "operational issues."

Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code AI-159. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Air India further said that the "issue" is being addressed.

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

"However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said the flight has been cancelled," Air India said.

The airline said that it is providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, if opted by the passengers.

Air India also said it is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest.