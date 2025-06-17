Ludhiana West bye-elections: ECI introduces mobile phone deposit facility to enhance voter convenience

CHANDIGARH: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, voters in the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bye-elections, scheduled for June 19, will be able to securely deposit their mobile phones in designated holders before entering the polling station, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, announced.

The new facility, being piloted across all 194 polling stations in the constituency, is aimed at improving voter convenience while ensuring the secrecy of voting, as mandated under Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

“Implementing the mobile phone deposit facility during the Ludhiana (West) bye-elections is part of our broader effort to improve the convenience of voters, while maintaining the secrecy of voting,” said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.