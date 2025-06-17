Ludhiana West bye-elections: ECI introduces mobile phone deposit facility to enhance voter convenience

CHANDIGARH: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, voters in the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bye-elections, scheduled for June 19, will be able to securely deposit their mobile phones in designated holders before entering the polling station, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, announced.
The new facility, being piloted across all 194 polling stations in the constituency, is aimed at improving voter convenience while ensuring the secrecy of voting, as mandated under Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.
“Implementing the mobile phone deposit facility during the Ludhiana (West) bye-elections is part of our broader effort to improve the convenience of voters, while maintaining the secrecy of voting,” said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.
As per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines issued on May 23, voters arriving at polling stations with mobile phones will now be able to deposit them at designated counters just outside the polling station entrance. These counters will be managed by trained volunteers using jute or cloth bag holders to store phones safely.
“Proper arrangements are also being made to ensure that the deposited mobile phones are returned safely after voting,” added the CEO.
The facility is expected to particularly benefit women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, who often face challenges without access to their phones. However, as per election regulations, mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling stations, and must remain switched off within 100 metres of the station to maintain the decorum and secrecy of the electoral process.
The ECI’s initiative will be observed closely as a potential model for future elections across India.