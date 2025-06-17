PM Modi sets record with most foreign honours for an Indian PM after receiving Cyprus’s top honour

NEW DELHI: With the prestigious Cypriot national award, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’, conferred upon him, Narendra Modi has become the first Prime Minister of India to receive the highest number of international honours and awards while in office.
According to available records, Prime Minister Modi has been honoured with 28 of the highest state awards from foreign nations between 2016 and 2025, in recognition of his visionary leadership.
Since India’s Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, received two international honours, while Indira Gandhi was similarly awarded two. Dr Manmohan Singh also received two international honours during his tenure as Prime Minister, whereas Rajiv Gandhi did not receive any.
Saudi Arabia conferred the ‘Order of King Abdulaziz’ upon him in 2016, while Afghanistan awarded him the ‘Order of Amanullah Khan’ international honour in the same year. The list of international accolades bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to grow each year.
Notably, he received the ‘Order of the State of Palestine’ in 2018, followed by the ‘Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin’ from the Maldives in 2019. That same year, Bahrain honoured him with the ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in Bahrain.
In 2023, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the ‘Order of the Nile’ by Egypt, and France conferred upon him its highest civilian distinction, the ‘Légion d’Honneur’.
The year 2023 saw him receiving a total of three international honours, which was surpassed in 2024 when he received six such awards. So far in 2025, the Prime Minister has been conferred with three international honours.
Commenting on the achievement, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari stated “From the Middle East to Europe, Africa to the Pacific—nations across the world are recognising and honouring the vision, leadership, and statesmanship of Prime Minister Modi”.
On Monday, upon receiving Cyprus’s international honour, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the award to the 140 crore citizens of India. “I dedicate this award to the everlasting friendship between India and Cyprus,” the Prime Minister remarked. BJP national IT head Amit Malviya also commended “
No Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact. This is not just about one leader - it reflects the rise of India’s economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage.
And none of it would have been possible without the unwavering trust that 140 crore Indians have placed in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. For the first time, India’s foreign policy is unapologetically India First—clear-headed, confident, and consistent. The world is not just watching; it is acknowledging and respecting this new India”.