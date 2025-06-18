Hindi spoken largely in public life, learning it will benefit students: Maharashtra minister

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday defended the government's decision of Hindi to be taught as the third language in schools, saying it is widely used in daily communication and will help Class 12 students in higher education.

The school education minister also warned of strict action against schools not teaching Marathi, as per the curriculum.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order saying Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.

The amended government resolution (GR) said Hindi will "generally" be the third language, instead of being mandatory, and gave an option to opt out if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any Indian language other than Hindi.

Some pro-Marathi outfits accused the government of reintroducing the policy through the "backdoor" after initially backtracking, and the opposition Congress accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led government of "stabbing" the Marathi people in the chest.