Honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya cops back in Indore to speed up probe as new angle emerges

BHOPAL: A week after making a series of arrests in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has returned to Indore again to further probe the May 23 honeymoon killing.

A three-member team headed by a deputy SP and also including two sub-inspectors has been in Indore since Tuesday to gather more evidence and record statements of more people to strengthen its probe into the Indore transporter Raja Raghuvanshi’s May 23 murder.

Prior to this, police teams from the north-eastern state had arrested four men, including the murder’s mastermind Raj Kushwaha and his three henchmen Akash, Anand and Vishal, and taken them on transit remand from Indore to Meghalaya on June 10.

Those four accused, besides Raja’s widow Sonam Raghuvanshi (identified as the principal conspirator in the case), are currently being grilled by police in Meghalaya.

According to informed sources, the SIT team from Meghalaya visited multiple spots in Indore on Tuesday and Wednesday including a rented flat in Dewas Naka area, where Sonam was in hiding between May 30 and June 7, a restaurant in Super Corridor area where the murder plot was allegedly hatched and the houses of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi’s families.

The cops from Meghalaya are also believed to have visited the offices and godown of Sonam’s family business in eastern Indore and gathered crucial evidence.

The visiting Meghalaya police team has also questioned and recorded statements of key members of both Raja and Sonam’s families, including Raja’s brothers and Sonam’s brother Govind.