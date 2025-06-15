Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Ghazipur girl claims she travelled with accused Sonam in a bus to Gorakhpur

Ujala recalled that Sonam was accompanied by two young men outside the Varanasi railway station, where she came across her and enquired about the next train to Gorakhpur.

"It was around 10 pm that she enquired about the train to Gorakhpur, I told her that it was at 3 am, so she could even take a bus to Gorakhpur from the nearby inter-state bus terminal (ISBT),” claimed Ujala.

She further said how Sonam came and enquired about the bus to Gorakhpur at platform no. 7 while she was waiting for a bus to travel to Ghazipur.

"One of my close relatives had died, owing to which I had come down from Lucknow to travel to Ghazipur. When I reached the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) close to the Varanasi railway station, she (Sonam) also came there," she said.

Both of them boarded the same bus to Gorakhpur via Ghazipur. Ujala recalled that Sonam had covered her face with a scarf and was wearing a T-shirt.

"She was seated adjacent to my seat. During the journey, she asked a male passenger seated next to her to lend his phone to make a call to someone, but he refused to oblige,” Ujala said.