Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Where was Sonam for 17 days after Raja’s killing?

With Meghalaya police linking the May 23 honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi to his wife Sonam and four others, the million‑dollar question remains, where was Sonam for the 17 days after her husband was killed?

According to sources, investigators are pursuing information indicating that Sonam may have returned to her hometown of Indore on May 25, two days after the killing, before possibly leaving by road for Varanasi in eastern UP.

It is believed that upon returning to Indore, she met alleged accomplice Raj Kushwah (an accountant in her father’s furniture business), who then hid her in a rented room near Dewas Naka.

Two days later, she was allegedly sent by Raj perhaps via Taxi to Varanasi. Afterward, she disappeared until resurfacing in eastern UP’s Nandganj (Ghazipur) around 1:15 am on June 8–9.

Another theory under investigation is that Sonam boarded a bus from Varanasi ISBT bound for Gorakhpur on June 8, but deboarded after approximately 65 km at a dhaba near Nandganj when she learned of Raj Kushwah and three others being arrested in Indore that night.

Eyewitnesses say they saw her at Varanasi ISBT speaking with two young men before boarding the bus.

“If the second possibility is accurate, why was she heading to Gorakhpur?”

"In the past, people in hiding used that route to escape into Nepal. We’re verifying all these leads, including information gathered from the initial questioning of the four male suspects and Sonam," offical sources said.