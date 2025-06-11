Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses to involvement in husband's murder

In a major development in the murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi has reportedly confessed to her role in the crime, according to multiple police sources.
Sources told NDTV that Sonam admitted to the murder during police interrogation. Though confessions made to police are not admissible in court unless recorded before a magistrate, her statement has become a significant lead in the investigation.
Sonam had married Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, on May 11 in Indore. Just ten days later, the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. By May 23, both had gone missing, and on June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge in the East Khasi Hills. Days later, on June 8, Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, claiming to be unwell. She surrendered to local police and was arrested.
The Meghalaya Police confirmed that Sonam confessed during cross-examination in front of another accused, Raj Kushwaha, her alleged boyfriend.
Kushwaha, 21, worked at Sonam’s family business and reportedly maintained a relationship with her both before and after her marriage to Raja. Police said the two conspired to eliminate Raja.
Four others, who were accused of the murder, also confessed, according to the Indore Crime Branch. Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Chand Yadav said one of the accused, Vishal alias Vicky Thakur, delivered the first fatal blow. The group then allegedly threw Raja's body into a gorge.
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed that all accused had been arrested from various states and that Sonam was "fully involved" in the planning and execution of the murder. He noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) travelled to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend the suspects.
Police have also recovered a photo of Sonam with Raj Kushwaha, which is being considered further evidence of their relationship and involvement in the crime.