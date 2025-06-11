Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses to involvement in husband's murder

In a major development in the murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi has reportedly confessed to her role in the crime, according to multiple police sources.

Sources told NDTV that Sonam admitted to the murder during police interrogation. Though confessions made to police are not admissible in court unless recorded before a magistrate, her statement has become a significant lead in the investigation.

Sonam had married Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, on May 11 in Indore. Just ten days later, the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. By May 23, both had gone missing, and on June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge in the East Khasi Hills. Days later, on June 8, Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, claiming to be unwell. She surrendered to local police and was arrested.

The Meghalaya Police confirmed that Sonam confessed during cross-examination in front of another accused, Raj Kushwaha, her alleged boyfriend.

Kushwaha, 21, worked at Sonam’s family business and reportedly maintained a relationship with her both before and after her marriage to Raja. Police said the two conspired to eliminate Raja.