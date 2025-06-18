India, Croatia to boost defence, space and trade ties: PM Modi in Zagreb

NEW DELHI: India and Croatia are set to deepen bilateral ties across defence, cybersecurity, space and trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb on Tuesday.
“We are looking at long-term defence cooperation with Croatia, which includes training and military exchanges,” said Modi during the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.
Modi also highlighted India’s intention to expand collaboration in emerging sectors. “We will share our space experience with Croatia,” he stated, adding that both countries are also exploring partnerships in cybersecurity and shipbuilding.
Croatian Prime Minister Plenković underscored the importance of the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations. “We believe negotiations about the free trade agreement will finalise as soon as possible because that will strengthen cooperation and facilitate easier trade between Croatia and India,” he said.
Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Modi said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and the Croatian government for the enthusiasm, warmth and affection with which I have been welcomed on this historic and beautiful land of Zagreb.”
Calling the visit a celebration of shared democratic values, Modi said, “India and Croatia are connected by common values like democracy, rule of law, pluralism and equality. It is a happy coincidence that last year the people of India entrusted me and the people of Croatia gave Prime Minister Plenković the mandate to serve for a third consecutive term.”