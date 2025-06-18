India, Croatia to boost defence, space and trade ties: PM Modi in Zagreb

NEW DELHI: India and Croatia are set to deepen bilateral ties across defence, cybersecurity, space and trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb on Tuesday.

“We are looking at long-term defence cooperation with Croatia, which includes training and military exchanges,” said Modi during the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.

Modi also highlighted India’s intention to expand collaboration in emerging sectors. “We will share our space experience with Croatia,” he stated, adding that both countries are also exploring partnerships in cybersecurity and shipbuilding.