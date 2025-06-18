SC praises Bombay High Court on demolition of illegal buildings in Thane

NEW DELHI: Lauding the Bombay High Court’s “courageous” stand, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the High Court order directing the demolition of 17 structures built illegally on green zones in Maharashtra’s Thane.

On June 12, the Bombay High Court said any unauthorised construction would be required to be demolished.

Challenging the order, Danish Zaheer Siddiqui has moved to the top court. The top court, while declining his request, asked him to appeal to the high court for review and relief.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, headed by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manohan, referred to the Bombay High Court’s explicit finding that the underworld was involved in illegal constructions, happening in collusion with municipal bodies.

While refusing to hear Siddiqui’s appeal, the top court said, “Please feel for your city. Otherwise, everything will be encroached upon. Next, your Bombay will be encroached upon. That’s all that remains to be done. Please feel for your city. Otherwise, everything will be encroached upon. For once, the Bombay High Court has taken a very courageous stand, and we appreciate it.”

Appreciating the high court’s order, the top court bench said, “Kudos to the high court for taking the right decision. See, you encroached on some third party’s land and built a property without obtaining any permits or sanctions. There is no rule of law, and please see, these are persons with underworld connections.”