Government to evacuate Indians who wish to leave Israel

NEW DELHI: India has decided to evacuate its nationals from Israel who wish to leave in view of the unfolding security situation in that country over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

New Delhi's decision to evacuate its citizens came hours after an Iranian missile struck a hospital in Beersheba area of Israel.

"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," it said.