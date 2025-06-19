MHA persuades Kuki-Zo groups to relocate seven Suspension of Operations camps near Meitei-dominated areas

NEW DELHI: Officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held a meeting with insurgent Kuki-Zo groups and persuaded them to relocate and shut down seven designated camps under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement that are located near Meitei-dominated areas, sources said.

They added that the MHA officials also stressed the recovery of looted weapons and the reopening of National Highways.

Notably, security agencies on the ground in Manipur had earlier proposed the closure of seven out of 14 existing camps situated close to Meitei-inhabited areas in the Valley, the sources said.

A source familiar with the talks said, “The second round of talks was held earlier this week, where the two sides reached an understanding on the closure and relocation of at least seven SoO camps located close to Meitei-populated zones.”

He, however, clarified that there was no discussion on the extension of the SoO agreement, as the talks primarily focused on revising the ground rules, which is seen as a more immediate priority.