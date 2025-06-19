Modi to announce bonanzas during poll-bound Bihar visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bihar on June 20 to attend a railway function followed by a public rally in Siwan holds political significance. Considered a stronghold of the RJD, Siwan is home to a sizeable Muslim and Yadav voter base – demographics the BJP aims to influence ahead of assembly elections due in October-November.

Siwan and adjoining districts of Gopalganj and Chhapra are politically critical for the NDA. Modi’s address is expected to target RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, especially after a controversy erupted over placement of Dr BR Ambedkar’s picture near his feet.

“Narendra Modi will not miss the chance to target RJD over the issue, in a bid to polarise Dalit votes in favour of the NDA across Siwan, which has a 45% Dalit population,” said political observer RK Verma.

He added that the PM will highlight the “double engine” government’s commitment to development and accused the Opposition of playing politics over Dalit issues.