One crash, countless heroes: Inside the hands and hearts that held Ahmedabad together

AHMEDABAD: On June 12, a haunting silence fell over Meghaninagar as a devastating plane crash unfolded. Amid the chaos, it wasn’t just flames that rose - it was courage. In the eye of this disaster, health warriors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital became the first line of humanity.
Dr. Chirag Patel, Head of Emergency Medicine
"When the first call came, I was already in the department. My heart skipped for a second, but there was no time to pause. I sent out a WhatsApp alert to my entire emergency team, asking everyone to report to the trauma centre immediately.
As I reached for my apron, the injured had already started arriving. The first five or six came in fast, some limping, some unconscious. There was blood, panic, and silence all at once. But our team stood tall.
With nearly ten staff per patient available, we moved quickly, stabilising, bandaging, shifting them to wards. The disaster hit at a time when, by sheer fate, all hands were on deck. That saved lives."
Dr. Neeta Khandelwal, Head of Microbiology
"The moment I heard of the crash, my mind jumped to DNA identification. I knew what lay ahead - grief-stricken families searching for lost loved ones.
We activated our team and selected Kasoti Bhavan as the DNA sample collection center. From 5 PM onwards, we worked non-stop, families arrived in tears, clutching old photographs and hope.
One by one, we guided them gently through the process. Every form filled was a silent story of loss. We worked in shifts, set up signboards, and coordinated with the FSL lab to speed up sample testing.
It wasn’t just science - it was service, at its most human."
Hitendra Zakharia, Nursing Superintendent
"When the news broke at 1:50 PM, I alerted our nursing staff within seconds. I called the head nurse and told everyone on duty not to leave. In fact, many who were about to finish their shifts stayed voluntarily. We knew we had to be ready for mass casualties. We quickly arranged medicines, IV fluids, dressings everything."
"More than 150 extra beds were prepared, and 274 nursing staff worked around the clock. Patients were treated and moved with precision, compassion, and urgency."
Hitendra Vaghela, Jamadar, Sanitary Department
"In moments like these, even a clean corridor can become a lifeline. I immediately summoned all Class-4 staff. With the help of the Security and Trauma Departments, we created a clear corridor for stretchers and ambulances. We didn’t wait. We placed wheelchairs and stretchers in every accessible location."
"As patients arrived, we made sure they were transported smoothly and swiftly. It wasn’t just about cleanliness—it was about dignity, even in disaster."
Dr Manish Ghelani, Medical Officer Medio Legal Cases
"As I rushed to the trauma center, the weight of the situation became clear—many lives had been lost. We coordinated immediately with the CMO and postmortem teams. I moved to the old postmortem room and arranged for additional doctors from nearby districts."
"The postmortem process went on through the night. We preserved the bodies in the cold storage of the new postmortem room. Each handover was done with utmost care—every family received not just a body, but closure, documentation, and compassion."
Rt Col Arvind Mathur, Chief Security Officer, Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad
June 12, 1:40 PM — the moment that changed everything.
"I was at my desk when my phone rang. The words were brief, but heavy: ‘A big blast has happened.’ I didn’t wait. I immediately informed the Civil Superintendent and alerted all security personnel across the Civil Hospital."
"My instinct led me straight to the site. As I reached, smoke hung in the air like a shadow of what had just fallen from the sky. People were running in panic, and the air was thick with fear. The fire team had already arrived. Then came the chilling truth - it wasn’t just a blast. A plane had crashed."
"I saw twisted metal, burning debris, and silent screams rising from the crowd. But I knew my duty was calling elsewhere. I rushed back to Civil Hospital. The trauma center was about to become the frontline of the disaster. Injured survivors started arriving by ambulance, and so did hundreds of people - relatives, media, volunteers. In chaos, people try to help, but sometimes they add to the confusion."
"My team and I quickly formed human chains, cleared space, and brought order where there was panic. We held the crowd back so doctors could save lives. In that moment, the hospital was more than a building — it was hope."
Dr Kavin Kotdia, Intern Doctor, B.J. Medical College
"We were in the mess hall when everything shook. At first, we didn’t know what had happened. A loud sound. Vibrations in the walls. Then someone shouted, ‘Plane crash!’ We rushed out and saw our hostel building collapsing. Dust, screams, blood — it was all happening at once. Without thinking twice, I joined others in pulling our fellow students out of the rubble."
"Many were injured, crying in shock. But even in those moments, we had to protect them from more than just injuries. People from outside had started recording videos, making reels. We stopped them. That wasn’t the time for clicks — it was the time for care. Then came the cruelest part: false news. Some media started reporting that 40 medical students had died. It spread like wildfire."
"Parents started calling, crying. The hospital filled with grieving families who weren’t sure if their children were dead or alive. My heart broke as I heard those voices, but I knew I had to act. We started calling each parent personally. ‘Your child is safe,’ we said. Slowly, we replaced tears with relief. Some even managed a smile."
"Yes, our mess building collapsed, and it felt like we lost a part of our home that day. But we’re rebuilding. The mess will reopen in two days. For hostel students like us, it’s not just food — it’s normalcy returning after tragedy."
One sky, one crash, many hearts
From security officers guarding the gate to interns comforting grieving parents, Civil Hospital didn’t just treat the injured — it became a shelter for the shaken.
In the face of disaster, these voices remind us that even in the darkest hour, humanity can still shine its brightest.