One crash, countless heroes: Inside the hands and hearts that held Ahmedabad together

AHMEDABAD: On June 12, a haunting silence fell over Meghaninagar as a devastating plane crash unfolded. Amid the chaos, it wasn’t just flames that rose - it was courage. In the eye of this disaster, health warriors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital became the first line of humanity.

Dr. Chirag Patel, Head of Emergency Medicine

"When the first call came, I was already in the department. My heart skipped for a second, but there was no time to pause. I sent out a WhatsApp alert to my entire emergency team, asking everyone to report to the trauma centre immediately.

As I reached for my apron, the injured had already started arriving. The first five or six came in fast, some limping, some unconscious. There was blood, panic, and silence all at once. But our team stood tall.

With nearly ten staff per patient available, we moved quickly, stabilising, bandaging, shifting them to wards. The disaster hit at a time when, by sheer fate, all hands were on deck. That saved lives."