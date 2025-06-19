Punjab Police crack down on 'controversial' social media influencers after rise in threats from radical groups

CHANDIGARH: With incidents of Sikh hardliners increasingly targeting social media influencers in recent days, the Punjab Police has begun scrutinising accounts of several popular influencers alleged to be promoting vulgar content, double-meaning language, or posts that could create law and order issues.

The cyber cell of the state police has already flagged approximately 100 controversial posts to respective online platforms for removal under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

This exercise was launched following the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur ‘Bhabhi’, by self-styled Sikh radical and Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron on June 9.

Sources in the intelligence community said that social media activity is now being treated as a matter of internal security. A crackdown has been initiated against ‘controversial’ influencers, with further action expected in the coming days.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said several popular influencers alleged to be promoting provocative content are now under scrutiny.

“This is being done using human intelligence. Such accounts are being identified, and then the process of removing objectionable content begins,” the official said.

Sources further revealed that many flagged posts include videos and statements from self-styled influencers who have gained notoriety for provocative content. These posts have triggered increased threats against other influencers.