Punjab Police crack down on 'controversial' social media influencers after rise in threats from radical groups

CHANDIGARH: With incidents of Sikh hardliners increasingly targeting social media influencers in recent days, the Punjab Police has begun scrutinising accounts of several popular influencers alleged to be promoting vulgar content, double-meaning language, or posts that could create law and order issues.
The cyber cell of the state police has already flagged approximately 100 controversial posts to respective online platforms for removal under the Information Technology (IT) Act.
This exercise was launched following the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur ‘Bhabhi’, by self-styled Sikh radical and Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron on June 9.
Sources in the intelligence community said that social media activity is now being treated as a matter of internal security. A crackdown has been initiated against ‘controversial’ influencers, with further action expected in the coming days.
A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said several popular influencers alleged to be promoting provocative content are now under scrutiny.
“This is being done using human intelligence. Such accounts are being identified, and then the process of removing objectionable content begins,” the official said.
Sources further revealed that many flagged posts include videos and statements from self-styled influencers who have gained notoriety for provocative content. These posts have triggered increased threats against other influencers.
Over the past two years, the cyber cell has facilitated the removal of approximately 8,000 objectionable posts from various social media platforms.
“The cyber wing monitors activities of influencers only after receiving formal complaints. It is authorized to take up the matter with the platforms where the content is posted,” said another senior official.
The cell reports such posts to platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram for removal. If platforms fail to act, legal action is pursued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.
Citing persistent threats, social media influencer Deepika Luthra from Amritsar has deleted her Instagram account after receiving threats. She has been provided police security after specific threats from Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Another influencer, Simarjeet Kaur, known online as ‘Preet Jatti’, has also reportedly received threats from extremist elements.
Earlier, a grenade was hurled outside the residence of influencer Rozer Sandhu in Maqsudan, Jalandhar. Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed responsibility, alleging the attack was in response to derogatory remarks made against Islam by the YouTuber.