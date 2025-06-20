Ahmedabad plane crash: 223 DNA matches confirmed, 204 bodies handed over to families

AHMEDABAD: DNA samples of 223 victims of the Air India plane crash have been successfully matched, and 204 bodies have been handed over to families as of 11:50 am on June 20, according to Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi.

The Civil Hospital authorities have intensified the efforts to identify and return the remaining bodies.

Meanwhile, two patients under treatment at the Civil Hospital succumbed to their injuries.

Their bodies have been handed over to their families, bringing the total count of bodies handed over to 204 from the Civil Hospital alone.

Breaking down the identification further, Dr Joshi confirmed that the 223 matched victims comprise 168 Indian nationals, 7 Portuguese, 36 British citizens, 1 Canadian, and 11 non-passengers - local residents who were tragically caught in the crash zone.