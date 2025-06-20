PM Modi slams RJD-Congress at rally in Siwan for the deplorable condition of Bihar

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 launched a scathing attack on the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, holding them responsible for the deplorable condition of Bihar.
He, however, asserted that the NDA government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought the State back on track and would also make it a big centre of the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the central government.
Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Siwan district, PM Modi accused the Opposition RJD-Congress of plunging the state into an era of ‘jungle raj’ marked by lawlessness, poverty and migration.
He, however, thanked people for ending the era of darkness and giving opportunity to NDA to rid the State of the morass. He said that NDA government would ensure development of the State on all fronts.
He cautioned the people against the RJD-Congress and said that people should remain alert against their attempts to thwart development of the State.
“Those who brought ‘jungle raj’ are looking for an opportunity to repeat their old deeds somehow. You must remain vigilant for the bright future of your children,” he added.
Urging people to keep such forces away, PM Modi said that the people who are intending to put brakes on journey of development and prosperity must be kept at bay.
He said that Congress’s ‘licensed raj’ kept Bihar poor for a long time, with Dalits and backward communities suffering the most. He alleged that the Opposition did not want investments and development and intended to push the State back to the era of darkness again.
He said that while NDA believed in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Opposition RJD-Congress is a supporter of ‘Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas’.
He claimed that NDA did not believe in discriminating with anyone. PM Modi raised the issue of alleged insult to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar by the RJD recently.
He said that he came across posters seeking an apology from RJD for insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but he knew that they would not do so.
“They (RJD-Congress) think that they are above Baba Sabeb and so they insulted him, but Modi keeps Baba Saheb within his heart,” he told the gathering.
He alleged that people belonging to Dalit, Mahadalit, OBC and EBC communities were exploited by the Opposition for a long time for their political gains but never accorded respect. However, NDA has taken proper care of these people, he remarked.
He launched multi-infrastructure and development projects worth Rs.5,700 crore on the occasion. While speaking on the occasion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanked PM Modi for providing financial support to the state for its all-round development.
“Bihar is progressing by leaps and bounds as PM Modi himself is taking care of it,” he told the crowd.