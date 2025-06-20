PM Modi slams RJD-Congress at rally in Siwan for the deplorable condition of Bihar

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 launched a scathing attack on the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, holding them responsible for the deplorable condition of Bihar.

He, however, asserted that the NDA government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought the State back on track and would also make it a big centre of the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the central government.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Siwan district, PM Modi accused the Opposition RJD-Congress of plunging the state into an era of ‘jungle raj’ marked by lawlessness, poverty and migration.

He, however, thanked people for ending the era of darkness and giving opportunity to NDA to rid the State of the morass. He said that NDA government would ensure development of the State on all fronts.

He cautioned the people against the RJD-Congress and said that people should remain alert against their attempts to thwart development of the State.