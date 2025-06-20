Dinesh K Patnaik may be India’s envoy to Canada after PM-Carney meeting

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik is expected to take charge as India’s next High Commissioner to Canada, following a decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney to restore full diplomatic representation in each other’s capitals.

The move comes as both countries work to reset relations that soured in the wake of a major diplomatic row in 2023 over the killing of a designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Spain. Sources said the process to seek an agrimo, formal acceptance by Canada, is underway.

The announcement follows the two leaders’ first meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where they agreed on a roadmap to stabilise diplomatic ties, including the reinstatement of high commissioners. Relations had hit a historic low after the 2023 incident led to tit-for-tat expulsions and diplomatic stalemate.