Dinesh K Patnaik may be India’s envoy to Canada after PM-Carney meeting

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik is expected to take charge as India’s next High Commissioner to Canada, following a decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney to restore full diplomatic representation in each other’s capitals.
The move comes as both countries work to reset relations that soured in the wake of a major diplomatic row in 2023 over the killing of a designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Spain. Sources said the process to seek an agrimo, formal acceptance by Canada, is underway.
The announcement follows the two leaders’ first meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where they agreed on a roadmap to stabilise diplomatic ties, including the reinstatement of high commissioners. Relations had hit a historic low after the 2023 incident led to tit-for-tat expulsions and diplomatic stalemate.
A seasoned diplomat with more than three decades of experience, Patnaik is among India’s senior-most career diplomats. He served as deputy high commissioner to the UK between 2016 and 2018—a posting that involved direct engagement with Khalistani extremism in the Indian diaspora, a challenge he is expected to encounter again in his new assignment.
Patnaik’s resume includes stints in Geneva, Dhaka, Beijing, and Vienna, as well as key divisions at the MEA focusing on Europe, Africa, UN, and external publicity. He has previously served as India’s ambassador to Cambodia (2012–2015) and Morocco (2015–2016), and as deputy chief of mission in Vienna (2009–2012).
At MEA, he held the posts of additional secretary for the Indian Ocean Region and for Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs. He also served as Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
Patnaik holds an MBA from IIM-Calcutta and a Master’s in Advanced International Studies from the University of Vienna. He also studied at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna.