English 'empowering' not 'shameful', must be taught to children: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: English is "empowering" not "shameful" and must be taught to every child, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and alleged that the BJP-RSS don't want poor children to learn this language because they don't want them to ask questions and attain equality.

Gandhi's comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks on English.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not shameful, it is empowering. English is not a chain -- it is a tool to break the chains."