Iran eases airspace restrictions to aid evacuation of 1,000 Indians as war with Israel enters eighth day

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic move, Iran has eased its airspace restrictions to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals as tensions with Israel escalated into the eighth day on Friday.

The decision, described as a special gesture by Iranian authorities, allows India to operate emergency evacuation flights to bring its citizens home safely.

Three special flights operated by Iran's Mahan Air will carry approximately 1,000 Indian nationals, including a large number of students, from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to New Delhi, diplomatic sources said.

The first flight is scheduled to arrive in India late Friday night at 11:30 PM IST. The remaining two flights will land on Saturday — one at 10:00 AM IST and the other at 4:30 PM IST.