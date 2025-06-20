LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli attacks on nuke sites ‘grave war crimes’, says Iran at UN; fresh strikes hit Israel

Israel and Iran continued to trade airstrikes on Friday as the conflict between the West Asian rivals entered its second week, deepening fears of all-out war and a wider regional conflict.

The conflict was triggered by Israel’s unprovoked attack on Tehran on June 13, which killed several top military officials, senior scientists, and at least 60 civilians, including 20 children. Since then, Israel has continued to target the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

Tehran hit back in retaliation, launching ballistic missiles across Israel, with both countries engaging in tit-for-tat strikes targeting military and civilian infrastructure over the past seven days.

Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, has said the attacks are aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It has also continued to publicly advocate for regime change in Tehran, including reported plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader.