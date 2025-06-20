LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli attacks on nuke sites ‘grave war crimes’, says Iran at UN; fresh strikes hit Israel

Israel and Iran continued to trade airstrikes on Friday as the conflict between the West Asian rivals entered its second week, deepening fears of all-out war and a wider regional conflict.
The conflict was triggered by Israel’s unprovoked attack on Tehran on June 13, which killed several top military officials, senior scientists, and at least 60 civilians, including 20 children. Since then, Israel has continued to target the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.
Tehran hit back in retaliation, launching ballistic missiles across Israel, with both countries engaging in tit-for-tat strikes targeting military and civilian infrastructure over the past seven days.
Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, has said the attacks are aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It has also continued to publicly advocate for regime change in Tehran, including reported plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader.
Key developments
Iran-EU talks: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet with top diplomats from EU and the UK in Geneva today to discuss the ongroing crisis and the country's nuclear programme. He is also expected to address the UN Human Rights Commission.
Europe's diplomacy push: French President Emmanuel Macron said European top diplomats will make a "comprehensive, diplomatic and technical offer of negotiation" to Iran in Geneva as a key response to the "threat" represented by Tehran’s nuclear program.
Israel hits Tehran, Rasht, western Iran: Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in the city of Rasht and Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project." Israel also targeted military infrastructre around Kermanshah and Tabriz in western Iran.
Iran strikes southern Israel: Tehran's missiles struck a residential area in southern Israel on Friday causing damage to buildings, including one six-story building.
Death toll: Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 657 people and wounded 2,037 others, a human rights group said on Friday. Iran's retaliatory strikes have killed 24 in Israel.
European foreign ministers must take a "firm stance" in talks Friday with their Iranian counterpart on Tehran's nuclear programme, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva said.
Talks between Iran's foreign minister and his British, French, German and EU counterparts on Tehran's nuclear programme began in Geneva on Friday.
The talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his European counterparts are aimed at relaunching dialogue on Tehran's nuclear ambitions, and on reaching a diplomatic solution to the Iran-Israel war.
The army says on X that Israelis are now permitted to leave protected areas.
“Rescue forces are operating in several areas across the country where reports of falls have been received”, the army said.
Iran's foreign minister on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic as a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts with the US, saying Tehran and Washington had been due to craft a "promising agreement" on the Iranian nuclear programme.
"We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of a crunch meeting with European foreign ministers.
Araghchi, making his first trip abroad since the strikes began, denounced Israel's attack as an "outrageous act of aggression".
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported two people injured by shrapnel on Friday, including a 16-year-old in serious condition, after the latest barrage of missiles fired from Iran.
"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and are taking a 16-year-old boy to the hospital in serious condition, with shrapnel in his upper body, and a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel injury to his lower limbs," the MDA said in a statement, without specifying their location.
In a significant diplomatic move, Iran has eased its airspace restrictions to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals as tensions with Israel escalated into the eighth day on Friday.
The decision, described as a special gesture by Iranian authorities, allows India to operate emergency evacuation flights to bring its citizens home safely.
The Israeli military says on X that its defence systems are working to intercept the missiles, advising Israelis to enter protected areas.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.
Impacts have been reported in the Haifa area in the north and Be’er Shiva, which has been a frequent target of Iranian missile fire, in the south. At least one missile fall was reported in Jerusalem as well.
Israel’s Channel 12 reports that about 39 missiles were identified in this barrage.
The British government says it is working with Israeli authorities to provide charter flights to evacuate U.K. nationals.
The U.K. says the flights will leave from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv once airspace reopens. The number of flights will depend on demand.
Israel has closed the airport “until further notice” amid its week-old war with Iran, stranding tens of thousands of Israelis abroad, and moved the jets of the country’s three airlines to Cyprus.
Britain has evacuated family members of embassy staff from Israel but has not advised U.K. nationals in Israel and the Palestinian territories to leave the country.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that for those who want to leave, land routes out of Israel remain open and British staff will provide support, including transport to nearby airports for onward commercial flights.
Thousands of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr rallied Friday in Baghdad and other cities against Israel's war with Iran.
"No to Israel! No to America!" chanted demonstrators gathered after Friday prayers in the Sadr City district of Baghdad.
Cleric Qusai al-Assadi, 43, denounced Israel's use of Iraqi airspace to bomb Iran. "It is a violation of Iraq's sovereignty," he said, warning against "a third world war against Islam."
Israel’s military said it carried out airstrikes Friday targeting the areas around Kermanshah and Tabriz in western Iran.
The military said 25 fighter jets struck “missile storage and launch infrastructure components” Friday morning.
There had been reports of anti-aircraft fire in the areas.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge the losses, though it has not discussed the damage done so far to its military in the weeklong war.
The Iran-Israel air war could spark a surge in migration that would affect Europe and the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday.
"The spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage," his office quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for the resumption of talks over Iran's nuclear programme and urged Israel to halt strikes on the country's "civilian infrastructure."
"It is essential to prioritise a return to substantive negotiations (with Iran) which include nuclear -- to move to zero enrichment (by Iran of uranium) -- ballistics, to limit Iranian capacities, and the financing of the all the terrorist groups that destabilise the region," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Friday that it was temporarily suspending vessel calls in Israel's Haifa port due to the country's conflict with Iran.
Maersk said in a statement that it made the decision "after carefully analysing threat risk reports regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran -- particularly the potential risks of calling Israeli ports and their implications for the safety of our crews."
The International Atomic Energy Agency, in an update Friday, said an Israeli strike at the Arak heavy water reactor also damaged key buildings there, “including the distillation unit” that makes the heavy water at the site.
On Thursday Israel carried out strikes on the Arak heavy water reactor, its latest attack on Iran's sprawling nuclear program, with Tehran's state media saying there was “no radiation danger” at the site.
The attack comes amid a wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting nuclear and military sites, senior officers and nuclear scientists.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday evening. A French diplomatic official said Barrot detailed the purposes of the Geneva meeting and Rubio “stressed the US was ready for direct contact with the Iranians at any time.”
The official, who was not allowed to speak publicly on the issue, said they “jointly stressed the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program to Israel, the region and Europe.”
Tehran experienced an unusually quiet weekend on Friday, as many residents had left the capital following the Israeli airstrikes that began last week. Streets were empty with little traffic. Shops stood closed. Those who remain in the city seem to largely be choosing to stay indoors as the war between Israel and Iran continues.
Iran's foreign minister will address the UN Human Rights Council on Friday on the sidelines of talks with European counterparts aiming for a diplomatic solution to the Iran-Israel war.
Abbas Araghchi "will intervene in person... at the beginning of the council's afternoon meeting" at 1300 GMT, after which the council will resume its normal programme, Pascal Sim, spokesman for the UN's top rights body, told a press briefing.
UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci added that Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, would be outside the council chamber at 1230 GMT to deliver a "press statement on Iran."
Araghchi is meeting his French, German, British and EU counterparts in Geneva on Friday to discuss Iran's nuclear programme.
Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's reprisals have brought the two Middle East adversaries closer to an all-out war, which also threatens to draw in the United States, at least to some degree. So how do the militaries of Iran and Israel stack up against each other?
On paper, Iran would seem to have an advantage in numbers, with 88 million people and a land area of 1.6 million square kilometers (618,000 square miles) compared to Israel’s 9 million people and 22,000 square kilometers (8,500). Militarily, however, those numbers mean little.
Oil prices tumbled Friday and equity traders fought to end a volatile week on a positive note after US President Donald Trump said he would consider over the next two weeks whether to join Israel's attacks on Iran.
While tensions are sky high amid fears of an escalation, the US president's remarks suggested the crisis could be prevented from spiralling into all-out war between the Middle East foes.
Both main oil contracts were down around two percent Friday but uncertainty prevailed and traders remained nervous.
"Crude still calls the shots, and volatility's the devil in the room -- and every trader on the street knows we're two headlines away from chaos," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"Make no mistake: we're trading a geopolitical powder keg with a lit fuse. President Trump's two-week 'thinking window' on whether to join Israel's war against Iran is no cooling-off period -- it's a ticking volatility clock," Innes added.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday rejected calls for negotiations with the US, saying talks were not possible while Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic continued.
"The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue," Araghchi said in an interview with state TV broadcast on Friday.
His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with top envoys from the European Union and the UK in Geneva later today to discuss the ongoing conflict and Tehran’s nuclear programme.
After a week of Israeli airstrikes, getting any information out of Iran has grown incredibly difficult. Those outside of the country are broadly unable to dial any phone number in the country.
Meanwhile, Iran’s state-run television and radio stations offer irregular updates on what’s happening inside of the country, instead focusing their time on the damage wrought by their strikes on Israel.
Iran is one of the world’s top jailer of journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, and in the best of times, reporters face strict restrictions.
Iran has shut off its internet to the outside world, both locking its public out from seeing news from the outside and restricting those abroad from reading news outlets’ websites.
NetBlocks, a group that monitors nations’ interference with internet access, said Iran has been disconnected from the rest of the world for 36 hours. That’s left many scrambling on various social media app to see what’s happening — again, only a glimpse of life in a country of over 80 million people.
Australia closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated staff and their families due to the “deteriorating security environment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that also urged Australian citizens still in Iran to leave quickly.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and they agreed to work “closely” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and to pursue peace.
“There is an opportunity … over the next two weeks for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said from Adelaide on Friday.
Israeli airstrikes reached into the city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea early Friday, Iranian media reported as the conflict reached the one-week mark. It wasn’t immediately clear what Israel was targeting in the city in Iran’s Gilan province.
Social media video posted online appeared to show explosions around the city. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that local air defense systems were firing into the night sky against the Israelis.
Ahead of the Israeli strikes near Rasht in Iran, the Israeli military put out a warning urging the public to flee the area around Rasht’s Industrial City, which sits about a few kilometers (miles) southwest of the city’s downtown.
The Israelis did not immediately describe what they sought to destroy in the area. However, with Iran’s internet being shut off to the outside world, it’s unclear just how many people in Iran would be able to see the message.
A week of Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 657 people and wounded 2,037 others, a human rights group said Friday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians and 164 security force personnel being killed.
Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Iran has not been offering regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people being killed and 1,277 others being wounded.
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz on Friday warned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah against entering the Iran-Israel war, after the Islamic republic's ally said it would act "as we see fit."
"I suggest the Lebanese proxy be cautious and understand that Israel has lost patience with terrorists who threaten it", Katz said in a statement, adding that "if there is terrorism -- there will be no Hezbollah."
As Israel's confrontation with Iran escalates, attention has turned to the US-made GBU-57 "bunker buster" bomb — the only weapon capable of penetrating Iran’s heavily fortified Fordo nuclear site.
While Israel has already hit several nuclear-related facilities, Fordo remains untouched. The 30,000-pound bomb, capable of drilling through 200 feet of rock or concrete, could change that — but its use would require US involvement, a decision President Donald Trump has yet to make.
Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," in the eighth day of war between the two foes.
In a statement, the army said it had "completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project."
According to the Israeli military the SPND headquarters "is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime's military capabilities."
The army said that during the night on Thursday more than 60 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets. "Among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines," it added.
It also said it intercepted overnight four UAVs launched from Iran.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who crushed internal threats repeatedly during more than three decades in power, now faces his greatest challenge yet.
His archenemy, Israel, has secured free rein over Iran’s skies and is decimating the country’s military leadership and nuclear program with its punishing air campaign. It is also threatening his life: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Khamenei “cannot continue to exist.”
The 86-year-old leader faces a choice. He could escalate Iran's retaliation against Israel and risk even heavier damage from Israeli bombardment. Or he could seek a diplomatic solution that keeps the US out of the conflict, and risk having to give up the nuclear program he has put at the center of Iranian policy for years.
Dozens of US military aircraft are no longer on the tarmac at a major US base in Qatar, satellite images show -- a possible move to shield them from eventual Iranian air strikes, as Washington weighs whether to intervene in Tehran's conflict with Israel.
Nearly 40 military aircraft -- including transport planes like the Hercules C-130 and reconnaissance aircraft -- were parked on the tarmac at the Al Udeid base on June 5, according to images published by Planet Labs PBC and analysed by AFP.
In an image taken on June 19, only three aircraft are visible.
The US embassy in Qatar announced Thursday that access to the base would be limited "out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities," and urged personnel to "exercise increased vigilance."
The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.
"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.
Iran appointed a new chief of intelligence at its Revolutionary Guards on Thursday, the official Irna news agency said, after his predecessor was killed in an Israeli strike last week.
Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), appointed Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of its intelligence division, Irna said.
He replaces Mohammed Kazemi, who was killed on Sunday alongside two other Revolutionary Guards officers -- Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri -- in an Israeli strike.
US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he will decide whether to join Israel's strikes on Iran within the next two weeks as there is still a "substantial" chance of negotiations to end the conflict.
Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach of all but America’s “bunker-buster” bombs. His statement was read out by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told aides he approved attack plans but is holding off to see if Iran will give up its nuclear programme.
Meanwhile, Tehran ally Moscow said any US military action "would be an extremely dangerous step", while pro-Iran groups in Iraq threatened retaliatory attacks.
