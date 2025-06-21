Disturbing departure from moral, diplomatic traditions: Sonia Gandhi slams Indian government's silence on Gaza, Iran

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday strongly criticised India's silence on Israel's war on Gaza and Iran as "not just a loss of its voice, but also a surrender of values."

In an article - "It is still not too late for India's voice to be heard," she accused the Narendra Modi government of abandoning India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-nation solution envisioning an independent Palestine along with Israel.

Gandhi, in the article, was also critical of US President Donald Trump for following a "destructive path" in West Asia, after having spoken against America's endless wars.

"New Delhi's silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values," the Congress leader said in her article in The Hindu.

"It is still not too late. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia," Gandhi asserted.

She also said that in the face of this humanitarian catastrophe, "the Narendra Modi government has all but abandoned India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-state solution, one that envisions a sovereign, independent Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in mutual security and dignity."