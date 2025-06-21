Tharoor on fresh diplomatic push, leaves for Russia

NEW DELHI: Days after wrapping up a multi-nation tour on Operation Sindoor, the Centre has assigned Congress MP Shashi Tharoor a second round of diplomatic outreach to countries such as Russia, the UK and possibly Greece, said sources.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who left for Moscow on Friday, is on a two-week mission, said sources familiar with the developments.
The mission aims to further bolster India’s position among all-weather allies and to amplify the country’s voice, said sources.
During the two-week trip, Tharoor will be liaising with Indian diplomatic missions in various countries. His visit to Russia assumes significance amid the softening of the ties between the US and Pakistan. India has reasons to worry after Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, recently held a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House for more than two hours.
Sources said that the government was keen on sending Tharoor for another round of diplomatic push as the all-party delegation led by him was considered as one of the most impactful ones.
The team led by Tharoor has also visited the United States, where they met Vice President J D Vance and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. During the meeting with Landau, the Tharoor-led delegation explained to him India’s stance against terrorism, with Operation Sindoor being launched in response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tharoor and all the other members of the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg last Tuesday, sources said that the PM held a separate meeting with Tharoor the next evening.
“The PM spoke with Tharoor for an hour on the new assignment and his responsibilities,” said the source. During his meeting with the MPs, the PM is learnt to have said that such endeavours could be institutionalised in future.
Tharoor, who is the head of the standing committee of the External Affairs Ministry, has also chaired the meeting of the panel on June 17.
It was not clear whether Tharoor had informed the Congress leadership about the new diplomatic mission.