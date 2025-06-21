Tharoor on fresh diplomatic push, leaves for Russia

NEW DELHI: Days after wrapping up a multi-nation tour on Operation Sindoor, the Centre has assigned Congress MP Shashi Tharoor a second round of diplomatic outreach to countries such as Russia, the UK and possibly Greece, said sources.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who left for Moscow on Friday, is on a two-week mission, said sources familiar with the developments.

The mission aims to further bolster India’s position among all-weather allies and to amplify the country’s voice, said sources.

During the two-week trip, Tharoor will be liaising with Indian diplomatic missions in various countries. His visit to Russia assumes significance amid the softening of the ties between the US and Pakistan. India has reasons to worry after Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, recently held a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House for more than two hours.

Sources said that the government was keen on sending Tharoor for another round of diplomatic push as the all-party delegation led by him was considered as one of the most impactful ones.