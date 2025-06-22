Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA matches confirmed for 251 victims, 245 bodies handed over to families

Providing a district-wise breakdown, Dr Joshi stated that bodies have been returned to families from the following regions: Ahmedabad (70), Vadodara (24), Anand (26), Udaipur (7), Kheda (11), Mehsana (7), Surat (12), Bharuch (7), Gandhinagar (7), Diu (14), Gir Somnath (5), Rajkot (3), Patan (3), Junagadh (1), Amreli (2), Bhavnagar (1), Botad (1), Mahisagar (1), Aravalli (2), Palanpur (1), Jamnagar (2), Dwarka (2), Sabarkantha (1), Modasa (1), Khambhat (2), Nadiad (1), Patna (1), Mumbai (10), Pune (1), Maharashtra (2), Rajasthan (2), Jodhpur (1), London (10), and Manipur (1).

He emphasised that the DNA matching process is both highly sensitive and bound by strict legal protocols. Every identification has been carried out with the utmost precision and care. Agencies such as Forensic Science University, alongside the local administration, health departments, and various state and central authorities, are working tirelessly to ensure that the mortal remains are returned with dignity and respect.

This coordinated and relentless effort underscores the authorities’ commitment to providing a measure of solace and closure in the wake of an immense tragedy.