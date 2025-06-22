Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA matches confirmed for 251 victims, 245 bodies handed over to families

AHMEDABAD: In a recent development following the Ahmedabad plane crash, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi announced that DNA samples of 251 deceased victims have been successfully matched. Thus far, the mortal remains of 245 individuals have been handed over to their grieving families, with the remaining six to be returned in the coming days.
Dr Joshi, addressing the media, shared that the 245 bodies released include 176 Indian nationals, 49 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and 12 non-passengers. The extensive identification process marks a critical step towards closure for hundreds of devastated families.
Providing a district-wise breakdown, Dr Joshi stated that bodies have been returned to families from the following regions: Ahmedabad (70), Vadodara (24), Anand (26), Udaipur (7), Kheda (11), Mehsana (7), Surat (12), Bharuch (7), Gandhinagar (7), Diu (14), Gir Somnath (5), Rajkot (3), Patan (3), Junagadh (1), Amreli (2), Bhavnagar (1), Botad (1), Mahisagar (1), Aravalli (2), Palanpur (1), Jamnagar (2), Dwarka (2), Sabarkantha (1), Modasa (1), Khambhat (2), Nadiad (1), Patna (1), Mumbai (10), Pune (1), Maharashtra (2), Rajasthan (2), Jodhpur (1), London (10), and Manipur (1).
He emphasised that the DNA matching process is both highly sensitive and bound by strict legal protocols. Every identification has been carried out with the utmost precision and care. Agencies such as Forensic Science University, alongside the local administration, health departments, and various state and central authorities, are working tirelessly to ensure that the mortal remains are returned with dignity and respect.
This coordinated and relentless effort underscores the authorities’ commitment to providing a measure of solace and closure in the wake of an immense tragedy.